Barclays PLC Sells 26,017 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Barclays PLC reduced its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of XPO worth $13,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC increased its holdings in XPO by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc bought a new position in XPO in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of XPO by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 3,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO opened at $96.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.06 and a 12 month high of $161.00.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

XPO announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on XPO from $180.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Truist Financial initiated coverage on XPO in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on XPO from $176.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.89.

In related news, COO David J. Bates acquired 1,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.16 per share, with a total value of $199,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,612.96. The trade was a 9.78 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

