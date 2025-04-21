Barclays PLC Sells 41,597 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 41,597 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $16,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APAM. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,607,000. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,221,000 after acquiring an additional 224,455 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at $5,627,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,772,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,362,000 after purchasing an additional 128,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $35.04 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 23.36%. Research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

