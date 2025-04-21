Best Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – April 19th

Get alerts:

Paragon 28, Adagio Medical, and uniQure are the three Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small cap stocks are shares of smaller companies that typically have a market capitalization ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion, though definitions can vary slightly depending on the market. These investments tend to be more volatile and carry higher risks compared to larger, more established companies, yet they often offer significant growth potential for investors seeking higher returns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Paragon 28 (FNA)

Paragon 28, Inc. develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.09. The stock had a trading volume of 19,380,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,459. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.47. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FNA

Adagio Medical (ADGM)

Adagio Medical Holdings, Inc., a developmental stage medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of ablation technologies for the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers treatment for cardiac arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and ventricular tachycardia.

ADGM stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 115,115,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,018. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Adagio Medical has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADGM

uniQure (QURE)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,440,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,081. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.24. uniQure has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QURE

See Also