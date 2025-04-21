Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Stake Raised by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 43.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BYD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $64.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.12. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.21. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BYD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. The trade was a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $1,189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,472,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,835,980.40. This trade represents a 1.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

