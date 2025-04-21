Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,658.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNK opened at $93.72 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $90.41 and a 52-week high of $97.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.97.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

