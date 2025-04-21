Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bridgewater Associates LP reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,015 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,173,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $686,011,000 after buying an additional 681,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,959,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,848,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,562 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,744,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,055,000 after purchasing an additional 135,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,253,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,559 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPE stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.37%.

In other news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $84,534.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

