Bridgewater Associates LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,782 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Certara were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Certara by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Certara by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Certara by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Certara by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 5,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Certara by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CERT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Certara from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Certara from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Certara in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Certara from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

CERT stock opened at $14.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $11.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75, a P/E/G ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.64. Certara, Inc. has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

