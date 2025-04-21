Bridgewater Associates LP Has $303,000 Stock Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,268,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,417 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter valued at $8,933,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,875 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 66,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,545,000 after buying an additional 15,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $564.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $548.85 and its 200 day moving average is $533.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.44. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $596.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.