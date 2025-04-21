Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $265,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CARR. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in Carrier Global by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

CARR opened at $59.87 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $53.50 and a 1 year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 23.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 2nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.33%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

