Bridgewater Associates LP Lowers Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 83.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Palomar were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Palomar alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Palomar by 39.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,926 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Palomar by 112.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 38,027 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palomar by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 18,335 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Palomar by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,133,000 after buying an additional 11,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other Palomar news, insider Angela L. Grant sold 717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.70, for a total value of $72,918.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,951 shares in the company, valued at $300,116.70. This represents a 19.55 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total transaction of $112,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,689.70. The trade was a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,645 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,579. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palomar from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Palomar from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Palomar from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLMR

Palomar Price Performance

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $149.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 0.46. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.17 and a 1 year high of $155.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.68.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.23%. On average, analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palomar

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.