Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackLine by 13.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,033,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BlackLine by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,896,000 after buying an additional 435,271 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,439,000 after acquiring an additional 354,784 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in BlackLine by 154.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 147,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 9,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $451,400.96. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,113.38. This represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $44.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.97. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.82 and a 1-year high of $66.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). BlackLine had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 24.67%. On average, research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackLine from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

