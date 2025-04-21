Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,034 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after purchasing an additional 877,694 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,898,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,681,000 after buying an additional 6,444,444 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL opened at $17.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.29. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $28.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.15.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 21st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CCL. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.84.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

