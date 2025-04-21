Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 121.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 371,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.18% of Centerra Gold worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Centerra Gold by 378.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 359,905 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Centerra Gold by 284.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Centerra Gold by 285.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 97,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 71,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

CGAU has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Desjardins cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold stock opened at $6.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.81. Centerra Gold Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

