Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,580 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,521,777 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Up 1.8 %

CLF opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.65. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.17 and a 12 month high of $21.15.

Insider Activity

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The mining company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,074.90. This represents a 3.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $105,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at $258,952.32. The trade was a 68.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $243,095. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Glj Research cut their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.54 to $12.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.24.

Get Our Latest Report on Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

(Free Report)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.