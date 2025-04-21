CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 100.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Robbins Farley purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $72.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.56. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.36%.

In related news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $789,532 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.09.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

