Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 66,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 39,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,845,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.25.

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $353,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,422,180. This trade represents a 4.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at $740,325.12. The trade was a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,681 shares of company stock valued at $840,878 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $53.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $86.76.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 36.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is -93.49%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

