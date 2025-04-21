CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Shares Bought by Summit Investment Advisors Inc.

Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 221.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in CorVel by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of CorVel by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CorVel by 6,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in CorVel by 225.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 51.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 16,523 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $1,933,025.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 551,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,553,561.13. The trade was a 2.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,811.07. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,723 shares of company stock worth $5,757,140. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com raised CorVel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $115.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average of $115.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70 and a beta of 0.94. CorVel Co. has a one year low of $76.53 and a one year high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.22%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

