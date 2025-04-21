CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires 1,914 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 108,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,342,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $4,660,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $29.46 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

