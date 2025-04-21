CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,664,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,391 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,252,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20,496 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,037,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,358,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,604,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,696,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,415,000 after purchasing an additional 70,332 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $103.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $94.88 and a 12 month high of $121.00. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.