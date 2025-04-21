CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $270,000 Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,418,000 after purchasing an additional 67,937 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.88.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. This trade represents a 16.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,731,934.30. The trade was a 9.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,281 shares of company stock valued at $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

