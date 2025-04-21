CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 33.5% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,160,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 143,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,674,000 after acquiring an additional 65,448 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 6.4% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In related news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $269,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. This trade represents a 67.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Price Performance

Shares of ELF stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.41. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.40 and a 52-week high of $219.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.