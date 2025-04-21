CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $295,000 Investment in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,027,000 after acquiring an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 870,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 64,556 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 60,054 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,993,000 after purchasing an additional 193,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $14,412,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OUNZ opened at $32.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.04. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.16.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

