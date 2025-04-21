CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $310,000 Investment in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NRG Energy by 1,010.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,557,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,057 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,346,000. Appaloosa LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 1,815,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,749,000 after acquiring an additional 815,180 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 703,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $61,679,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $97.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.17. NRG Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on NRG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

