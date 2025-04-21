CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $323,000 Investment in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMOFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,718,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288,932 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,679,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,001,000 after purchasing an additional 934,570 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,388,000 after buying an additional 194,792 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,383,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 14,523.1% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 491,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,677,000 after buying an additional 487,830 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $109.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.50. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $137.14.

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

