CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 4,826 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

DOC stock opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 348.57%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

