CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 2,306 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWX. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $5,561,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,888 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWX opened at $77.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.48 and a fifty-two week high of $85.39.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

