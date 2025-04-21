CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,955 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3,191.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,070,132 shares of the airline’s stock worth $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,617 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the airline’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $872,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,222,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 287,811 shares of the airline’s stock worth $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAL opened at $9.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.17. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.33.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.47. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 1.56%. Analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.95.

In related news, SVP Angela Owens sold 51,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $890,187.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,865.80. This represents a 31.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

