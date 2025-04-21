CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,306 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,853,000 after buying an additional 444,986 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 211.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,674,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $208,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,758 shares in the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $982,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB stock opened at $68.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.42. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.59.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

