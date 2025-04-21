Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Position Trimmed by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,452,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares during the period. TT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth $2,881,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth $531,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KDK Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,920,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $103.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is -69.71%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $127.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Crown Castle

Crown Castle Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.