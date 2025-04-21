CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $409,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.6% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 280.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $2,071,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 112,010 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 38,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $67.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $43.56 and a 1 year high of $71.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $84.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.57.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This represents a 47.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. This trade represents a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.