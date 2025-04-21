Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dover by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Dover by 1,332.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 24,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 22,777 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dover by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,077,000 after purchasing an additional 60,235 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Dover by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 5,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Dover by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $160.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.04. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $143.04 and a twelve month high of $222.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20. Dover had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 32.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dover from $244.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Dover from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dover from $217.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.17.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

