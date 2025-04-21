Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,607,817 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $235,224,000 after purchasing an additional 95,190 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338,870 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after acquiring an additional 80,968 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,520 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $213,089,000 after acquiring an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Funds Management LTD purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $3,730,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.65.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,308.20. The trade was a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.65, for a total transaction of $218,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,156.45. This trade represents a 7.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $3,019,290. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $145.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $115.21 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.79.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The game software company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($1.07). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.34%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

