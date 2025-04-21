Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 168,331 Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 208,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,331 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $6,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,314,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,559 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,889,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after buying an additional 533,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.20. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $43.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 155.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.55 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.67%.

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. This represents a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

