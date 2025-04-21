First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on Apr 21st, 2025

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $210.24 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHBGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FHB stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on FHB

About First Hawaiian

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Earnings History for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.