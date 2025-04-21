First Hawaiian (FHB) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $210.24 million for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Hawaiian to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FHB stock opened at $22.64 on Monday. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.29.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

