Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 87.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 189,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,125 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Futu were worth $15,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,163,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Futu by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 333,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,669,000 after acquiring an additional 215,840 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Futu by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Futu by 381.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Futu during the 4th quarter worth $3,399,000.

Futu Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $79.65 on Monday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $51.80 and a 52-week high of $130.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FUTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

