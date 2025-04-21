General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 64.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,608 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 67,874 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,273,136 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,559,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,816 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,796,969 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,264,567,000 after buying an additional 176,436 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $592,321,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,397,404 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $394,060,000 after buying an additional 2,104,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in General Motors by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,914,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $250,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $44.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.37. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

General Motors announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on GM shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, with a total value of $607,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares in the company, valued at $694,751.24. The trade was a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

