Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 62.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,713 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Graco were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Graco by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,545,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,298,000 after buying an additional 374,967 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,904,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,836,000 after purchasing an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Graco by 359.2% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 640,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 501,003 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,054,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Graco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 184,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,518,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.88. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $92.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

