Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 403 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 309.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $217.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $258.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.54 and a 200 day moving average of $234.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI raised Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.77.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam H. Schechter sold 6,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.62, for a total transaction of $1,497,319.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,146,175.90. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,258 shares of company stock worth $3,518,177. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

