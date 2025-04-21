Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 7,759 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 77.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,827 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in UMB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 278.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 231,482 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 170,375 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UMB Financial by 403.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,114,000 after purchasing an additional 694,751 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $91.51 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. UMB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.00 and a 1 year high of $129.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.71.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com raised UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $139.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

