Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,362 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

NYSE:HAL opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.03%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Halliburton from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HAL

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 10,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $258,226.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 77,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,486.40. The trade was a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $93,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,646.04. This trade represents a 26.99 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,782 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,170 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.