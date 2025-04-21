Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,260,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $474,886,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Pool by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after acquiring an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $332,566,000 after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Pool by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,416,000 after acquiring an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. StockNews.com cut Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $360.33.

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total value of $3,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,651,642. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $306.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $284.28 and a 12-month high of $395.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $327.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $987.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.55%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

