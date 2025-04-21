Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,916,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,623,000 after buying an additional 77,234 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 0.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,189,000 after purchasing an additional 191,901 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $34,200,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 19.0 %

MAN stock opened at $40.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.49 and a 200 day moving average of $59.49. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $698.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays raised ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Get Our Latest Report on ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Profile

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.