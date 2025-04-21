Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 960 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 178.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,350,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,426,000 after buying an additional 260,278 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,321,000 after acquiring an additional 200,841 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,023,000 after purchasing an additional 159,597 shares during the last quarter. York GP Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,859,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after purchasing an additional 43,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Pacific Land

In other news, CFO Chris Steddum sold 214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.99, for a total transaction of $281,193.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,601,592.98. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Micheal W. Dobbs sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,271.52, for a total transaction of $1,462,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,227.36. This represents a 45.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 84 shares of company stock valued at $109,748 over the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TPL opened at $1,295.51 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a twelve month low of $555.71 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.70 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,312.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,284.28.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 64.32% and a return on equity of 40.23%. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million during the quarter.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

