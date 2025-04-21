Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,499 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Astera Labs by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astera Labs during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 81.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 45,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,164,000 after buying an additional 47,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Astera Labs news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 350,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $31,389,366.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,353,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,675,659.05. This represents a 12.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $693,839.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 241,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,112.63. This represents a 3.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 633,990 shares of company stock valued at $54,235,012.

NASDAQ ALAB opened at $58.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.42. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.22 and a 12-month high of $147.39.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Equities analysts expect that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Astera Labs Company Profile



Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

