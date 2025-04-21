Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 82,768 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 41,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 110,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $32.51 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $34.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

RPRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Royalty Pharma to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

