Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,946,863,000 after purchasing an additional 79,284 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,793,908,000 after buying an additional 206,822 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after acquiring an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,925,595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,440,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,293,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,636,409,000 after purchasing an additional 159,839 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,335.27 on Monday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $1,176.31 and a one year high of $1,451.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,336.96 and its 200 day moving average is $1,320.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.89 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TDG. Susquehanna upped their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,410.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised TransDigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,595.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.30, for a total value of $7,366,953.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $29,010,072.40. This trade represents a 20.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.04, for a total value of $4,080,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,144. This trade represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,594 shares of company stock valued at $167,165,496. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

