Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 69.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,345 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 445,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,627,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 732,954 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $517,018,000 after acquiring an additional 52,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
United Rentals Price Performance
Shares of URI opened at $590.80 on Monday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.91 and a 12 month high of $896.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $628.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $732.79. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.72.
United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.
United Rentals Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.48%.
About United Rentals
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.
