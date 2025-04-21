Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,314.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $333.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.66. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $288.95 and a one year high of $422.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 35.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Several analysts recently commented on TT shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $476.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Melius cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.31.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.42, for a total transaction of $313,099.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,818,050.22. The trade was a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.61, for a total value of $70,806.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,792,331.61. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,234 shares of company stock valued at $2,588,102 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

