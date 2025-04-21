Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 82.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 409,118 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,095,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,560,000 after buying an additional 1,755,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,592,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,179,000 after acquiring an additional 377,074 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,383,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $407,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,258 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,436,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimco Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,581,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,496,000 after acquiring an additional 101,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.93 and a 12 month high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

