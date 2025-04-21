Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 89,874 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AFB. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,192,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after acquiring an additional 232,205 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 883,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,057 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 581,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after buying an additional 125,619 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 592,728 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 73,447 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 39,236 shares during the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

AFB stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The investment management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.0396 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd.

About AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

(Free Report)

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.